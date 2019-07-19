Man dies after crash at Little River

It is understood the man walked onto the road and was hit by a truck.

A MAN has died after he was hit by a truck west of Melbourne this morning.

The Geelong Advertiser reported that it was understood the man walked onto the Princes Fwy at Little River at about 2.45am, when he was hit by an oncoming truck.

The truck driver stopped at the scene to assist, but the man died at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and circumstances have not yet been established.

The freeway was closed for a time but all lanes have now reopened.