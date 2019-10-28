Menu
A man has died almost a week after falling from a skateboard.
Man dies after fall from skateboard

by Grace Mason
28th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
A MAN has died almost a week after suffering critical head injuries falling from a skateboard at Mission Beach.

Emergency services were called to Porter Promenade just before 6pm on October 22 where the man had fallen from the motorised skateboard.

It is understood the man had been riding along the public footpath when the crash occurred.

The 42-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown by rescue helicopter to Townsville Hospital where he has remained in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and anyone with information who they are yet to speak with is asked to come forward.

