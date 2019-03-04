Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man killed in quarry accident

4th Mar 2019 5:00 PM

A MAN has died after falling into machinery at a quarry in South Australia.

Emergency services were called to the quarry near Cannawigara, about 10km north east of Bordertown, just after 10.30am on Monday morning after receiving reports of an industrial accident.

It is understood a 43-year-old man from the Murray Mallee area fell into machinery and died at the scene.

Safework SA have been advised of the death and are investigating.

Police will be preparing a report for the coroner.

More Stories

editors picks quarry south australia worksite accident

Top Stories

    Four locked on to machinery to defend koala forest

    premium_icon Four locked on to machinery to defend koala forest

    News THE North East Forest alliance started a protest at Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie this morning.

    Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    premium_icon Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    News Here's a list of key job growing industries in the Page electorate

    Woman dies on Brooms Head beach

    premium_icon Woman dies on Brooms Head beach

    News A 77-year-old woman had difficulty breathing while swimming

    Let there be light on Rushforth upgrade

    premium_icon Let there be light on Rushforth upgrade

    Soccer FOOTBALL players celebrate as light floods across the park.