Emergency Services were called to the collision on the Gateway Motorway about 4.20am. Picture: Today Show/Channel Nine/Twitter
News

Coast man killed in highway crash

by Jacob Miley
3rd Jun 2018 12:38 PM

A MAN has died after a two-car crash that closed northbound lanes of the Gateway Motorway for several hours today.

Emergency Services were called to the collision, which happened in the northbound lanes of the motorway near the Mount Gravatt Capalaba Rd exit at Rochedale, about 4.20am.

A 61-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, who were travelling in a hatchback, were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.

The 61-year-old Maroochydore man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, later died in hospital from his injuries.

A 29-year-old Loganholme man the sole occupant of a ute was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There were reports one of the vehicles was driving in the wrong direction before the crash.

The northbound lanes of the Gateway Motorway were closed to traffic for more than three hours but have since reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, and are appealing to anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the crash to contact Policelink on 131 444

