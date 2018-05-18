Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Marks, 38, has died after he was found on a footpath in Ballina in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Aaron Marks, 38, has died after he was found on a footpath in Ballina in the early hours of Sunday morning. NSW Police
News

Man dies after mystery Ballina attack

Samantha Poate
by
18th May 2018 9:00 AM

A MAN has died after he was found on a Ballina footpath with critical injuries early on Sunday morning.

Police this morning confirmed Aaron Marks, 38, of Iluka, had passed away in hospital on Wednesday.

His death comes after a mystery incident - about 2am on Sunday morning, Mr Marks was found unconscious on the footpath in River St with serious head injuries.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mr Marks was pronounced dead at 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 16, after doctors at Gold Coast University Hospital diagnosed him as brain dead.

Richmond Police District Inspector Tom Kirk said police still had no leads surrounding the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing as the Richmond Police District's Strike Force Bulgundara continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Ballina Detectives on 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Related Items

ballina editors picks northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Harwood Marine shed DA green light

    premium_icon Harwood Marine shed DA green light

    Council News Road upgrades dominate debate at Clarence Valley Council meeting

    Norco competitor calls out 'discrimination'

    Norco competitor calls out 'discrimination'

    News Japanese owned Dairy Farmers slam backflip by Health Minister

    Driver says he was 'told to' drive overlength vehicle

    Driver says he was 'told to' drive overlength vehicle

    News The vehicle was found to measure 26.5m

    Sex cult’s yoga retreat could net owners millions

    Sex cult’s yoga retreat could net owners millions

    Crime Yoga retreat infamous for sex crimes is up for sale.

    • 18th May 2018 9:52 AM

    Local Partners