Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
News

Man dies after trapped in container

20th Feb 2020 12:57 PM

A man has died in a workplace accident in Melbourne's north this morning.

Following reports a man was trapped in a shipping container, police and emergency crews were called to GKA Sports Distribution Centre on Foden Avenue in Campbellfield just after 10am.

It is believed the man was trapped by stone sheets which shifted within the container.

The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News
The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News

Emergency services attempted to free the man, who is yet to be identified, but he died at the scene.

A second worker has been taken to Northern Hospital in Epping for observation.

Worksafe has been notified and remain on the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
container death editors picks melbourne workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heritage holiday homes plan opposed

        premium_icon Heritage holiday homes plan opposed

        News Multiple objections prompt rethink on beachside town

        Man shot by police devastated after loss of son

        premium_icon Man shot by police devastated after loss of son

        News The partner of the Grafton man Chris McGrail, who was shot and killed by police in...

        Quest begins to find more fabric

        premium_icon Quest begins to find more fabric

        Community Maclean Patchwork and Quilters look for donations

        Former Dean of Grafton wants PM to show climate leadership

        premium_icon Former Dean of Grafton wants PM to show climate leadership

        News A former Grafton church leader has joined a cross-denominational group calling on...

        • 20th Feb 2020 12:04 PM