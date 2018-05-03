Menu
A man who was pulled from Cudgen Creek this morning has died.
Man dies at popular North Coast swimming-spot

3rd May 2018 2:32 PM

A MAN has tragically drowned at Cudgen Creek, Kingscliff this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the creek at 11.10am to reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.

It is understood beachgoers attempted to save him by performing CPR.

Police believe the man, 78, may have suffered a medical episode while in the water.

He could not be revived and died on scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District commenced inquiries into the incident and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

A post mortem will determine the cause of the man's death.

