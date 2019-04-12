Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died at the Smith St Woolworths building
A man has died at the Smith St Woolworths building
News

Body found at CBD shopping centre

by NT News
12th Apr 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has collapsed and died outside one of Darwin's busiest retail centres as shoppers went about buying their evening groceries.

Emergency services arrived at the Smith St Woolworths building just after 6pm Thursday, taping off an area only metres away from the shopping centre's main entrance.

Witnesses told the NT News a man had been lying on the floor of the shopping centre when staff who were moving trolleys asked him to move outside.

According to the witness, the man was able to move himself outside on his own.

However, shortly after the man removed himself from the shops, he fell unwell and collapsed. It is believed he died soon after.

Around a dozen police and two ambulance crews were at the scene last night and the area was cordoned off from the public.

The man's body was covered by a white sheet

More Stories

darwin death editors picks emergency services shopping centre

Top Stories

    Good brews, big space ready for beaut day

    premium_icon Good brews, big space ready for beaut day

    Food & Entertainment More than 30 food trucks and big open space lead to family event for holiday

    Rock pool ready for holiday swims

    premium_icon Rock pool ready for holiday swims

    Council News Repairs almost finished to 50 year old Yamba beach mainstay

    At last a contest of political philosophy

    premium_icon At last a contest of political philosophy

    Opinion 'The election will give voters something they have been craving'

    Gallery artist in residence off to a flying start

    premium_icon Gallery artist in residence off to a flying start

    Art & Theatre Weekend watercolour workshop at Grafton Regional Gallery

    • 12th Apr 2019 2:00 PM