Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
News

Man dies at service station

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER, SAM FLANAGAN
1st Oct 2020 6:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died at a Townsville service station despite the efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.

Emergency services were called to the Liberty service station off Lakeside Dr about 4pm after reports of a medical incident.

Police officers and paramedics circled around the fuel pumps as the station was placed into lockdown for a period of time.

Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.
Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.

Acting Senior Sergeant District Duty Officer Rob Pagett said a man had sadly passed away at the site.

"A 40-year-old male has pulled into the service station and it appears he has suffered some sort of medical condition," Sen-Sgt Pagett said.

"Subsequently he's gone into cardiac arrest.

"Civilians on scene first administered CPR along with QAS and police.

"During the process of CPR he did not regain consciousness."

The man's family were at the scene.

Originally published as Man dies at Townsville service station

death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chief Health Officer's incredible response to Clarence snub

        Premium Content Chief Health Officer's incredible response to Clarence snub

        Health Confusion and anger as Dr Jeannette Young responds to question over Clarence border exclusion, with more bad news to come

        Jacaranda Festival celebrates 20-year milestone

        Premium Content Jacaranda Festival celebrates 20-year milestone

        News Since making her grand entrance two decades ago, this special girl is getting a...

        COVID-19: While other shops closed, Sharon expanded her brand

        Premium Content COVID-19: While other shops closed, Sharon expanded her...

        News After COVID-19 restrictions forced her shop to close, Sharon Grayson saw it as an...

        ARTEFACTS: Colours of the 60s

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: Colours of the 60s

        Art & Theatre John Witzig’s beautiful print offers a rare glimpse into this subculture of...