Investigation launched after man dies in crash

A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched after a fatal crash south of Grafton.



About 8.40pm yesterday, police attended Lillypool Rd, Bom Bom, after receiving information about a concern for welfare.



Police noticed a vehicle matching the description of a car they were concerned about travelling in the opposite direction.



Police did a u-turn as the other vehicle drove away. A short time later police located the vehicle which had crashed into a tree.



The male driver was trapped and died at the scene.



A crime scene has been established at the location, which will be examined by specialist forensic officers.



A critical incident team from the Northern Region will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.



A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.



No other details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone who can assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.




















