Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell
Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell
News

Man dies competing in swimming contest

by Kaitlyn Offer
13th Jan 2019 8:00 PM

A 65-year-old man has died while competing in the Lorne Pier to Pub swimming event in Victoria.

The Beeac man - identified by the Herald-Sun as Murray Howard - was pulled from the water about 2.45pm and authorities called, Victoria Police say.

He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.

It was his 20th attempt at the swim.

 

Murray Howard with his grandson. Picture: supplied.
Murray Howard with his grandson. Picture: supplied.

 

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

In a statement, the Lorne Surf Life Saving Club said its thoughts were with the family and friends of the competitor.

 

Lorne Pier To Pub, Picture: Mark Dadswell
Lorne Pier To Pub, Picture: Mark Dadswell

 

"The Lorne Surf Life Saving Club us saddened to hear of the passing of a 65-year-old male competitor at today's Lorne Pier to Pub, despite the best efforts to revive him from life savers and paramedics," the statement reads.

Queensland teenagers Lani Pallister and Hayden Cotter claimed back-to-back titles in the 39th event of the 1.2km swim, which attracts about 5000 competitors and many more spectators.

 

Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell
Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell

More Stories

pier to pub swimming contest victoria

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Children seas-the-day with sandcastles

    premium_icon VIDEO: Children seas-the-day with sandcastles

    News Kids picked up their spades and buckets on Main Beach for the sand modelling competition.

    FLASHBACK: 2011 January floods

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: 2011 January floods

    News We look back at the flooding event.

    Clarence youth steal the show for Dolly

    Clarence youth steal the show for Dolly

    News WATCH: Preschoolers steal the show during Speak Up tour

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    Crime Man changed over alleged cultivation of cannabis plants.

    Local Partners