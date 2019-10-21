Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man dies in horror crash on Coast road

Scott Sawyer
by
20th Oct 2019 10:45 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2019 6:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 36-YEAR-old Eumundi man has died after his car hit a tree on a hinterland road this afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the single vehicle crash on Sister Creek Road, Kin Kin, which early investigations indicate happened about 4.30pm.

It's unclear how long it was before the crash was reported, but police advised of the fatal crash just after 9pm.

Police say the man's Mitsubishi Magna was travelling along Sister Creek Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators have appealed for anyone who saw the car on Sister Creek Road before or after the crash to contact police.

It comes after a young man was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday morning, after his car hit a tree and rolled at Pound Rd, Pomona.

He was flown to Brisbane by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

More Stories

crash editors picks eumundi kin kin police queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Over my dead body': Hogan nails his colours to the mast

    premium_icon 'Over my dead body': Hogan nails his colours to the mast

    Politics Page MP cuts to the chase on inland diversion

    Speeder blames dream catcher for going 50km/h over limit

    premium_icon Speeder blames dream catcher for going 50km/h over limit

    Crime Driver tells police dream catcher the reason for speeding

    Maclean High the team to beat in DEX touch football gala day

    premium_icon Maclean High the team to beat in DEX touch football gala day

    Sport Clarence high schools will go to battle again for the coveted prize.

    Six reforms Australia needs right now

    Six reforms Australia needs right now

    News Media outlets have joined forces to demand six key legal changes

    • 21st Oct 2019 5:47 AM