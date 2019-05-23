Menu
Man dies in hospital after Tweed Heads fight

Michael Doyle
Rick Koenig
by and
23rd May 2019 9:35 AM

A 54-YEAR-OLD man has died in a Gold Coast hospital, after suffering injuries from a fight in Tweed Heads last week. 

Tweed-Byron Police confirmed Kevin Carney passed away in the Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday, after an alleged altercation with a 47-year-old man in Tweed Heads West last Wednesday. 

The 47-year-old has already appeared in front of the Tweed Heads Local Court, charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was released on conditional bail and is due to appear again in court on Monday, May 27. 

A spokesman for the Tweed-Byron Police said officers from Strike Force Ypres were investigating the incident along with members of the NSW Homicide Squad. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Tweed Daily News

