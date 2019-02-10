Man dies in Bruce highway crash

UPDATE: A 28-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a head on collision between a car and truck on the Bruce Highway south of Townsville.

Emergency services were called to the highway near Killymoon Creek about 4.50am Sunday..

The 28-year-old Cloncurry man, who was driving the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 38-year-old Cannonvale man, was not physically injured however was transported to hospital for observation.

The Bruce Highway was closed for a period of time while initial investigations took place and has now been re-opened.

EARLIER: A MAN has died after a car and truck collided on the Bruce Highway south of Townsville, causing an extensive road closure.

Townsville Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Darren Randall said the male driver of the sedan, believed to be aged in his late 20s, died at the scene.

"The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and that will be a thorough investigation," Sen-Sgt Randall said.

"The sedan was travelling south and the heavy vehicle was travelling north.

"Early indications are the sedan crossed into the path of the northbound vehicle."

Sen-Sgt Randall said the driver of the truck was uninjured but was in a state of shock when crews arrived.

"Obviously this would be a very distressing situation for all involved," Sen-Sgt Randall said.

"We're not sure yet what factors lead to this crash but we implore people to be safe on the roads.

"After the floods we expect a lot of people to have to be travelling in and out of Townsville and people should be travelling with great care."

The Bruce Highway remains closed to all lanes of traffic north and south of the crash site.

Sen-Sgt Randall reminded people to be aware of the "fatal five"; speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while fatigued and distraction and inattention.

Anyone with information that could assist the Forensic Crash Unit with their investigation into the crash is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444.