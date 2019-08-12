Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died following a two-car crash near Bamaga.
A man has died following a two-car crash near Bamaga.
News

Man dies in Cape York crash

by Caitlin Smith
12th Aug 2019 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died following a two vehicle crash on Cape York yesterday afternoon.

The man died in a collision between two dual cab vehicles, one towing a camper trailer, about 12.45 yesterday afternoon.

The cars collided on the Peninsular Development Road at Jardine River South, 30km south of Bamaga.

The township of Bamaga is about 40km south of the tip of Cape York.

The 68-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. One person from the same car was taken to Bamaga Hospital for treatment.

The 64-year-old male driver and the 38-year-old female passenger from the other car were also taken to Bamaga Hospital for treatment.

Forensic Crash Unit officers from Weipa are investigating

.

More Stories

cape york crash death driving

Top Stories

    'A fire tornado ripped down the driveway'

    premium_icon 'A fire tornado ripped down the driveway'

    News RFS crews rush to save Whiteman creek family home

    Crews faced another long night on fire grounds

    Crews faced another long night on fire grounds

    News Coledale Rd properties to come under threat in next 24 hours

    Roundabout upgrade major step in bridge development

    premium_icon Roundabout upgrade major step in bridge development

    News Significant changes to impact peak hour traffic at busy roundabout