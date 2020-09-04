Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
News

Men 'thrown from boat' in fatal lake accident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Sep 2020 6:49 AM | Updated: 8:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 8AM:

A police investigation is underway after a 68-year-old man died in a marine accident at Lake Awoonga last night. 

Around 8.19pm, police were called to the Awoonga Dam to reports two men were thrown from a boat into the water.

A search by Water Police, helicopter and other local resources including SES located a 42-year-old man floating and pulled him to safety.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sadly, a 68-year-old man was located deceased a short time later.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Quote this reference number: QP2001858359 within the online suspicious activity form.

INITIAL 6.40AM:

A MAN in his 60s has died after a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night.

Emergency services were called to Awoonga Dam Rd after 8pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two men were involved in a marine incident after their boat had troubles.

He said a man in his 40s was rescued from the water, and unfortunately the other man had died.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one male was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated one other patient at the scene for critical injuries.

He said three paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a rescue helicopter was on scene.

More Stories

boating death editors picks gladstone lake awoonga
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Personal tragedy saw ice addiction spiral into drug dealing

        Premium Content Personal tragedy saw ice addiction spiral into drug dealing

        Crime After the death of his partner a 25-year-old man turned to ice and sold the drug to fund his 5g-a-day habit.

        REBEL RESILIENCE: Juniors on the rise at South Grafton

        Premium Content REBEL RESILIENCE: Juniors on the rise at South Grafton

        Rugby League Rebels juniors buck the trend as rugby league struggles through COVID-19...

        Union workers sued over Pacific Highway drama

        Premium Content Union workers sued over Pacific Highway drama

        News Workers allegedly forced to stop working on the highway upgrade

        New Medicare levy: Is this how we fix aged care?

        Premium Content New Medicare levy: Is this how we fix aged care?

        News Radical ideas to fix the mess and help vulnerable Australians