Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man has tragically fallen to his death in a sinkhole in Mount Gambier’s city-centre overnight, as police now prepare a report for the coroner.
A young man has tragically fallen to his death in a sinkhole in Mount Gambier’s city-centre overnight, as police now prepare a report for the coroner.
News

Man dies in sinkhole fall

9th Feb 2020 9:52 AM

A young man has died after falling into a sinkhole in Mount Gambier overnight.

Police say the man, 20, of Lewiston, fell to his death in the Cave Gardens sinkhole on Bay Rd just before midnight on Saturday.

It is believed he died before emergency services arrived.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

The state-heritage listed Cave Gardens is a popular natural attraction in the centre of Mount Gambier.

The sinkhole is surrounded by several viewing platforms, with a path that leads into its centre.

death mt gambier sinkhole sinkhole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Not getting the message': SES renew dire warning

        'Not getting the message': SES renew dire warning

        Weather MORE flooding expected for Orara River at Coutts Crossing, Glenreagh as heavy rainfall continues across the region

        SES called to flood rescues across Grafton

        premium_icon SES called to flood rescues across Grafton

        Weather SES urge people to not drive through floodwaters as heavy rain hits

        LATEST CLOSURES: Clarence roads impacted by flooding

        LATEST CLOSURES: Clarence roads impacted by flooding

        News A list of the current roads closed in the Clarence due to flooding

        Forget the forecast: Heatwaves, freak storms and record lows

        premium_icon Forget the forecast: Heatwaves, freak storms and record lows

        Opinion IN THE wake of disastrous bushfires Grafton experienced its coldest February day on...