Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man dies in shipping container fire in North Mackay
Man dies in shipping container fire in North Mackay Contributed
News

Man dies in shipping container fire

Rae Wilson
by and Gerard Cockburn
2nd Apr 2019 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died in a shipping container fire overnight in Mackay.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Malcomson Street, North Mackay after multiple phone calls about an explosion.

The explosion occurred at a trailer manufacturing business in Malcolmson Street.

Paramedics declared a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

Queensland Police are yet to identify the male.

The incident occurred about 1.50am and was extinguished at 2.18am.

Investigations are continuing.

A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to establish the cause of the explosion.

There is no further information available at this time.

More Stories

Show More
death fire mackay shipping container
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Man's 'desperate act' to feed family left him behind bars

    premium_icon Man's 'desperate act' to feed family left him behind bars

    Crime A 'risky' decision to steal from Bunnings backfired for a man who was yesterday sentenced

    Florda road network on the agenda

    premium_icon Florda road network on the agenda

    News Meeting gives community chance to voice concerns

    Grafton Ghosts stalwarts recognised at 2019 season launch

    premium_icon Grafton Ghosts stalwarts recognised at 2019 season launch

    Rugby League Efforts of two club legends rewarded at official event

    Health to business: What we already know is in the budget

    premium_icon Health to business: What we already know is in the budget

    Politics Up to 10 million Aussies to get tax relief in pre-election Budget