Man dies in shipping container fire
A MAN has died in a shipping container fire overnight in Mackay.
Emergency services responded to the incident on Malcomson Street, North Mackay after multiple phone calls about an explosion.
The explosion occurred at a trailer manufacturing business in Malcolmson Street.
Paramedics declared a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.
Queensland Police are yet to identify the male.
The incident occurred about 1.50am and was extinguished at 2.18am.
Investigations are continuing.
A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to establish the cause of the explosion.
There is no further information available at this time.