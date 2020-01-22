Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 56-year-old man has tragically died after being crushed while unloading a container at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer.
A 56-year-old man has tragically died after being crushed while unloading a container at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer. David Nielsen
Business

Man crushed to death by falling truck panels

by Alanah Frost
22nd Jan 2020 8:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died after he was crushed by a stack of panels being unloaded from a shipping container this week.

The 56-year-old man was working inside a container that was being unloaded at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer about 10.30am on Tuesday.

He was killed when a stack of panels, weighing 3.6 tonnes, fell on top of him, crushing him into the side of the container's wall.

A WorkSafe spokesman said they were investigating the death.

The man is the third person to be killed in a workplace accident this year.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police would prepare a report for the coroner.

It comes after a preliminary count shows 166 workers lost their lives across Australia in 2019.

The highest amount of those deaths were people working in the transport, postal and

warehousing industries, the Safe Work Australia website shows.

In September last year a man, also aged 56, died after a brick wall collapsed at a worksite in Ballarat.

The wall was part of a house being demolished at Kenworthy Place, in Mount Pleasant.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

workplace death worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lower clarence cattery in search of a new life

        premium_icon Lower clarence cattery in search of a new life

        Pets & Animals After more than a decade caring for others pets it is time for Angela Nielson to pass on the business she has lovingly built.

        Queensland truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

        premium_icon Queensland truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

        Crime Man makes bail application in Grafton Local Court

        Bushfire-affected golf clubs offered financial assistance

        premium_icon Bushfire-affected golf clubs offered financial assistance

        Golf Local clubs that have felt the affects over the last few months have been offered...

        The best bush spots are back

        premium_icon The best bush spots are back

        News Some popular sites in the forest will be reopening form today