CRIME SCENE: WORKPLACE ACCIDENT DECEASED - LINDFIE
News

Man dies in woodchipper work accident

by Yoni Bashan
7th Sep 2019 2:50 PM
A man has died in a workplace incident involving a woodchipper on Sydney's north shore this morning.

Police said the man had been working on Kochia Lane in the suburb of Lindfield about 8:30am.

Police are investigating the man’s death. Picture: Monique Harmer
Police are investigating the man’s death. Picture: Monique Harmer

 

Police at the scene of the fatality. Picture: Monique Harmer
Police at the scene of the fatality. Picture: Monique Harmer

Pictures taken at the scene indicate a number of lopped tree branches were being put through the woodchipper at the time of the incident.

The man is understood to have been one of several people operating the machinery.

Forensic officers are continuing to conduct inquiries on Kochia Lane with officers from North Shore Police Area Command.

SafeWork NSW will also assist with the investigation.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

