A man has died on a mine site in the Mackay region, according to Mackay police.
Breaking

Man dies in accident on mine site: Mackay police

Ashley Pillhofer
by
1st Jan 2019 10:31 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM

POLICE have confirmed a man has died in a "machinery accident" on a mine site in the Mackay district overnight.

Mackay City Inspector Ian Haughton was hesitant to release identifying information, as police scramble to contact the deceased's next of kin.

"Late last night at a mine site in the Mackay district an industrial incident has occurred where a man has(died) while at work," he said.

Insp Haughton said the death involved a "machinery accident" and had put a tragic dampener on the first day of 2019.

An ongoing investigation began last night and police and mine inspectors were expected to travel to the location today.

"It is another sad incident that has occurred and the circumstances around it I can't provide," he said.

Insp Haughton said he was unable to provide the age, location, or occupation of the person who has died.

"All I can give you is some basic details. It is a sensitive matter," he said.

"The matter is under investigation. I am very conscious than any information that goes to the public is going to alarm some members of the community."

The Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit, Moranbah Criminal Investigation Branch and additional police will also attend the mine today to aid with investigations.

More information is expected to be released by Queensland Police on Wednesday.

