Man stabbed to death in front of teenage girls

Man dies, two women injured in domestic-related stabbing
Crime

14th Jan 2019 1:03 PM
A MAN has died and two women are injured after a stabbing in Sydney's north west.

Emergency services were called to a home on Enfield Avenue in North Richmond just after 10:45 this morning where they found the three people wounded.

The man, aged in his 40s, died at the scene while a woman aged in her 60s was treated by paramedics. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

Enfield Avenue in North Richmond where a man died and two women were injured in a domestic-related stabbing.
A second woman aged in her 40s suffered minor injuries and didn't need to be treated at hospital.

Police said the attack was domestic-related and happened while two 13-year-old girls were inside the house. The teenagers were unharmed.

A crime scene has been established by officers from the Hawkesbury Police Area Command while investigations continue.

