Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.
The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter. Contibuted
News

Man dragged from back of ute by his two dogs

10th Nov 2018 9:26 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

A DOG handler was dragged from the back of a vehicle by his two dogs while he was out pig hunting in the Western Downs overnight.

The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after sustaining multiple injuries.

The helicopter, with a critical care doctor on board, was tasked to airlift the man just after 2am.

He was flown Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. 

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.
 

Related Items

dogs editors picks lifeflight toowoomba western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    95-year-old donates $22,000 to hospital cause

    premium_icon 95-year-old donates $22,000 to hospital cause

    Health Grafton Motor Group's Michael Anstee wanted to give back to the hospital that helped his grandson, but the fundraising was slow until Marie Preston found out

    • 10th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Deputy Premier grants Iluka's Christmas wish

    Deputy Premier grants Iluka's Christmas wish

    Politics John Barilaro listens to local residents and promises to return

    $6K rolls in from ball for Headspace

    premium_icon $6K rolls in from ball for Headspace

    News More ball fundraisers on the way

    Andrew Katelaris trial shown cannabis seizure video

    premium_icon Andrew Katelaris trial shown cannabis seizure video

    News Deregistered doctor's 'laboratory' raided days after TV segment

    Local Partners