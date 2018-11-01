Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mate … what were you thinking?
Mate … what were you thinking?
Food & Entertainment

Gross man eats from public food bar

by Alexandra Deabler
1st Nov 2018 11:32 AM

A GROCERY store shopper has gone viral for his less than appetising - and unhygienic - way of eating soup.

The man was recorded by a fellow shopper at an unnamed grocery store taking a sample of soup at the hot food bar straight from the ladle.

"Something to think about the next time you eat at the salad bar," Twitter account @wtfvids_ wrote of the footage.

The unidentified man, who is holding a bag of what appears to be produce to purchase, is seen taking the ladle out of the soup pot and sipping from it.

The video, which appears to have originated on Reddit, has gathered more than 1 million views across social media and received swift reactions from Twitter users - most of whom called the video "the scariest" and "disgusting."

As expected, there were a few Seinfeld soup references.

 

Grossssss!!
Grossssss!!

 

He doesn't have a care in the world.
He doesn't have a care in the world.

 

The Reddit user who claimed to have captured the footage added that the video shows the man's second attempt to covertly eat from the hot bar. The witness claims to have notified security right after the footage was shot.

The name of the grocery store was not reported, but one eagle-eyed Twitter user claimed it was likely a Mariano's supermarket in the metropolitan Chicago area "based on the Vero coffee in the background and their sushi station in the corner".

Mariano's commented on the claim, sending what seems to be an automated response.

Disciplinary action against the customer was not reported.

Top Stories

    Traffic delays for Grafton bridge girder delivery

    Traffic delays for Grafton bridge girder delivery

    News Seven girders, pre-cast in Newcastle, will be delivered to the construction site from the Pacific Highway next week

    • 1st Nov 2018 12:10 PM
    My first Jacaranda Thursday

    My first Jacaranda Thursday

    News Purple hair, purple ice-cream, purple everywhere

    • 1st Nov 2018 11:43 AM
    Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    premium_icon Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    News Arrest made over shooting death of well-known local.

    • 1st Nov 2018 11:30 AM
    Blac Karnivale takes us to The Deep End

    Blac Karnivale takes us to The Deep End

    Music Byron acts will get Grafton locals dancing

    Local Partners