Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was allegedly stabbed in Walloon on Friday night.
A man was allegedly stabbed in Walloon on Friday night.
Crime

Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Sep 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was allegedly stabbed in the chest in Ipswich last night drove himself to a nearby pub, where he was treated for his injuries.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, treated a man in his 40s with a chest injury at the Walloon Saloon Hotel at 8.15pm on Friday night.

He was then taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

LOCAL NEWS: Anger after ninth greyhound dies at racetrack this year

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was an altercation between two people in Walloon in which a man was allegedly stabbed in the chest.

"He's driven himself to the Walloon Saloon nearby," he said.

"(The Queensland Ambulance Service) has attended and transported him to the PA.

"Investigations are still continuing. No one has been charged."

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crime violence
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Premium Content Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Business An industry leader has warned many businesses face shutting their doors before Christmas due to the border closure.

        Grafton train station in line for an upgrade

        Premium Content Grafton train station in line for an upgrade

        News Clarence Valley small businesses will be able to take part in the design and...

        Asphalt work to take place on new Maclean interchange

        Premium Content Asphalt work to take place on new Maclean interchange

        News Changed traffic conditions and local detours will be in place at the Maclean...

        Man faces court for drunken assault on missing teen’s father

        Premium Content Man faces court for drunken assault on missing teen’s father

        Crime A Brooms Head man has faced court for assaulting the father of missing teenager...