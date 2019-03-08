Driver ejected from car listed as critical

A MAN remains hospitalised in a critical condition after a serious crash in the Orara Valley.

The male driver was ejected from a 4WD after the vehicle rolled down an embankment after it left the road.

Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene off Camp Creek Rd at Lowanna, west of Coffs Harbour, on Wednesday night around 7pm.

Two units responded to treat a 48-year-old male.

A female passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, police said.

Ambulance media said the man suffered bruising, lacerations and possible chest injuries.

He was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a serious condition

In an update this morning police said the man remained in hospital in a critical condition with head and spinal injuries.

Police said investigations were ongoing into whether speed was a factor in the crash.

It is yet to be determined whether the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Mandatory blood tests will determine if alcohol was a factor, police said.