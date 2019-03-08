Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man critical after rollover
News

Driver ejected from car listed as critical

Rachel Vercoe
by
7th Mar 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN remains hospitalised in a critical condition after a serious crash in the Orara Valley.

The male driver was ejected from a 4WD after the vehicle rolled down an embankment after it left the road.

Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene off Camp Creek Rd at Lowanna, west of Coffs Harbour, on Wednesday night around 7pm.

Two units responded to treat a 48-year-old male.

A female passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, police said.  

Ambulance media said the man suffered bruising, lacerations and possible chest injuries.

He was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a serious condition

In an update this morning police said the man remained in hospital in a critical condition with head and spinal injuries.

Police said investigations were ongoing into whether speed was a factor in the crash. 

It is yet to be determined whether the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.  

Mandatory blood tests will determine if alcohol was a factor, police said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
coffs coast coffs harbour crash orara valley serious crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Election heats up as candidates clash

    premium_icon Election heats up as candidates clash

    Politics Disability jobs go begging according to Caringa head as youth unemployment issue is raised

    Having problems with your landline this morning?

    Having problems with your landline this morning?

    News The issue is expected to be resolved this evening

    • 8th Mar 2019 7:35 AM
    Hospitals keep up with high demand

    premium_icon Hospitals keep up with high demand

    Health Stats show increase in ED admissions

    Uncle Ron's stories from another time

    premium_icon Uncle Ron's stories from another time

    Local Faces Come along to hear elder speak of past