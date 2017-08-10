Man extradited to face kidnapping, assault allegations

The man extradited from NSW arrives at Brisbane Watchhouse with his head down.

A MAN facing multiple charges including kidnapping and assault has been extradited from Grafton and taken to Brisbane Watchhouse.

Extradition went through Grafton Local Court on Wednesday without opposition for 50-year-old Robert Andrew Bennett, who was not brought into the court room.

Detectives from Brisbane's Acacia Ridge Criminal Investigation Branch sought extradition following investigations into the alleged kidnapping of a woman at Darra.

Police will allege about 8pm on Monday, a 22-year-old woman was taken from a Cardiff Street address and held against her will.

Officers will allege she was assaulted and threatened with further violence.

It will further be alleged the woman was driven to several locations before being released about 1.30pm Tuesday afternoon, QPS said in a statement.

"The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries."

New South Wales Police arrested Bennett in Grafton late on Tuesday and took him into custody.

QPS expected Bennett to be charged with one count each of deprivation of liberty, kidnapping, common assault, enter premises to commit indictable offence and other offences.

Investigations were continuing, QPS said.

He is expected to appear on Brisbane Arrest Court on Thursday. - NewsRegional