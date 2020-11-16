Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Court
Court
Crime

Man faces court for smashing mother’s boyfriend’s car

Jarrard Potter
15th Nov 2020 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SOUTH Grafton man charged with taking an axe handle to a car belonging to his mother’s boyfriend has faced court.

Samuel Hollingworth entered a plea of guilty to damaging property and was sentenced in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

According to police facts the victim was in a relationship with Hollingworth’s mother when at about 9pm on August 23 this year they got into an argument, as the victim was refusing to leave because he couldn’t find his keys.

Around this time Hollingworth has visited the address and witnessed the argument between his mother and the victim and the court heard he became angry.

Court documents state Hollingworth started to jump on the victim’s car, a black Holden Commodore, which was parked outside the front of the house. The police facts state Hollingworth then took an axe handle or similar and smashed the front and rear windscreens of the vehicle before leaving the residence.

Police were called and attended soon after but a police patrol turned up no sign of Hollingworth. The next day Hollingworth attended Grafton Police Station and was placed under arrest.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday Hollingworth was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

clarence crime damaging property grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Examiner’s Adopt A Family Christmas appeal back for 2020

        Examiner’s Adopt A Family Christmas appeal back for 2020

        News It’s time to pause, appreciate what we have and help those who struggle to make ends meet.

        2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards in pictures

        Premium Content 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards in pictures

        Sport Highlights and all the winners from the awards on Saturday night

        What's got the Clarence Valley talking this week?

        Premium Content What's got the Clarence Valley talking this week?

        Opinion Thumbs up to a Jaca well done, roundabouts and skaters

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: It’s a matter of trust

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: It’s a matter of trust

        Religion & Spirituality 'We were at three-and-a-half-thousand feet when my flight instructor asked me to...