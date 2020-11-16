Man faces court for smashing mother’s boyfriend’s car

A SOUTH Grafton man charged with taking an axe handle to a car belonging to his mother’s boyfriend has faced court.

Samuel Hollingworth entered a plea of guilty to damaging property and was sentenced in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

According to police facts the victim was in a relationship with Hollingworth’s mother when at about 9pm on August 23 this year they got into an argument, as the victim was refusing to leave because he couldn’t find his keys.

Around this time Hollingworth has visited the address and witnessed the argument between his mother and the victim and the court heard he became angry.

Court documents state Hollingworth started to jump on the victim’s car, a black Holden Commodore, which was parked outside the front of the house. The police facts state Hollingworth then took an axe handle or similar and smashed the front and rear windscreens of the vehicle before leaving the residence.

Police were called and attended soon after but a police patrol turned up no sign of Hollingworth. The next day Hollingworth attended Grafton Police Station and was placed under arrest.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday Hollingworth was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.