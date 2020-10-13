Menu
Clarence Crime generic
Man faces court for threats against property and dogs over a debt

Jarrard Potter
13th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
A GRAFTON man who made a series of very serious threats against the property and dogs of a victim over a debt asked police “what would you do?” when he was arrested, a court has heard.

Colin Andrew Stewart faced Grafton Local Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to making threats to damage property and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm.

The court heard that earlier this year Stewart had been in a short relationship where some money was loaned to the victim’s friend.

Stewart then made a number of serious threats against the property and towards the victim’s dogs, which saw the police called when Stewart said “they owed me money, what would you do?”

Stewart was convicted to a community corrections order for 18 months, including 50 hours community service.

