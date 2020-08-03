Menu
Crime

Man faces court for violent assault on partner

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
A SOUTH Australian man who subjected his partner to "a significant act of violence" while staying at a South Grafton caravan park has faced court.

Paul Mellor appeared in Grafton Local Court on Friday for sentencing after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that Mellor and his partner had only been in NSW for a week from South Australia when on February 29 the pair got into an argument while staying at a South Grafton caravan park.

Court documents state the victim had walked out of the cabin they were sharing, and Mellor gave chase with witnesses later telling police they saw Mellor running and yelling at the victim.

The victim then fell to her knees, and Mellor punched her three times to the head. Witnesses told police they saw Mellor usher the victim to a nearby toilet before returning to the cabin.

When police arrived Mellor said the victim had too much to drink and initially denied the assault.

Court files show the victim had multiple head injuries and was extremely distressed.

Mellor's solicitor Greg Coombes said his client deeply regretted what happened and felt ashamed of his actions. Mr Coombes said Mellor had apologised verbally and in writing to the victim and family members.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the assault was a "significant act of violence" and sentenced Mellor to a nine-month intensive corrections order, and 80 hours community service.

clarence crime grafton court grafton local court violent assault
Grafton Daily Examiner

