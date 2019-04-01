Menu
Richmond Police District crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay outside Lismore Police Station.
Crime

Man faces court over fire at Casino High School

Aisling Brennan
by
1st Apr 2019 12:32 PM
A 23-YEAR-OLD man has fronted Lismore Court today after being charged with allegedly starting a fire at Casino High School which caused $1 million worth of damage to school property.

Richmond Police District crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the fire, which was allegedly started the day after the man allegedly stole tools and other items from the school, had caused a lot of "angst" throughout the community when it had occurred in September last year.

"That fire not only caused extensive damage, over $1 million worth of damage, it was also a huge disruption to those students at that school," he said.

"I think it also caused a lot of community angst."

Det Insp Lindsay said Richmond Police District Detectives have been working on the case extensively and have now enough evidence to place the man before the court.

"We have also charged him with attempting to pervert pervert the course of justice," he said.

"We will allege there was false phone calls made to Crime Stoppers and we will also allege that he has attempted to have witnesses change their versions to police and give false statements to police.

"This investigation is ongoing, I do anticipate there will be further charges in regards to this matter.

"We will allege that this gentleman committed a break and enter. We will allege he broke into the school and stole items the night before this fire.

"This has been some very good police work by the detectives involved.

"I would ask that any one that has any information to contact Crime Stoppers or Casino Police Station."

