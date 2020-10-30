Menu
Police generic, crime scene, police tape
Crime

Man faces court over gun, drug charges

Jarrard Potter
30th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A PILLAR Valley man has appeared in Grafton Local Court and sentenced over a variety of weapon and drug charges.

Benjamin Michael McClymont was charged with possessing two unregistered and unauthorised firearms, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit, two counts of not keeping a firearm safely and four counts of possessing prohibited drugs.

According to court documents, on July 6 this year officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District obtained a search warrant from Grafton Local Court.

At 9am two days later police attended the 54-year-old’s Pillar Valley property.

The court heard McClymont was asked about firearms on the premises and he told police there was a “slug gun” under the lounge. McClymont told police the weapon was his but that it wasn’t registered and he didn’t hold a firearm’s licence. The air rifle was found and seized by police.

McClymont also said there was a pellet gun on a shelf of the coffee table, and police found a black case that contained a Walther pistol pellet gun, a magazine and a bag of 6mm pellets.

At this time a pair of nunchuks were also found near a television.

Police continued to search the property and found 93g of marijuana, 0.73g of cocaine and 0.46g of methylamphetamine as well as three MDMA pills.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced McClymont to a community corrections order for 12 months and ordered to pay fines totalling $700.

