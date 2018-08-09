Woman’s soul ‘destroyed’ in sex attack

A MAN who sexually assaulted a woman in her home asked her why she was still single ­before grabbing her breast and sliding his hand up her dress.

James Lee McIntyre, 30, faced Townsville District Court, where his victim read out a statement saying his attack had "destroyed her soul".

The court heard McIntyre and the victim, who cannot legally be identified, were known to each other through mutual acquaintances when they ran into each other at the Kirwan Tavern last year and went back to her home for more drinks.

Crown prosecutor William Slack said McIntyre's mood varied from "aggressive to laughing" while they sat at a table in the home.

"At one stage the defendant asked the complainant why she was still single before he reached out and grabbed her left breast above the clothing," he said. "He then proceeded to slide his hand up her leg, under her dress and towards her ­vagina.

"The complainant clenched her legs but the defendant stood up and tried to pry them open."

Mr Slack said McIntyre was laughing while this was happening and then verbally abused the woman before leaving.

The victim told the court she had considered McIntyre a trusted friend and afterwards had been diagnosed with anxiety and has panic ­attacks.

"My self-esteem and self-worth has decreased because I second guess myself," she said.

Defence barrister Kelly Stone said McIntyre was heavily intoxicated and didn't ­remember the night well.

Judge Gregory Lynham said McIntyre's offending ­involved a violation of the sanctity of the woman's home.

McIntyre was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment, fully suspended. If he commits a serious offence within the next two years, he will be ­resentenced for the sexual ­assault.