Stripper ‘raped’ with beer bottle at bucks party, court told

A man accused of raping a stripper with a beer bottle at a bucks party in Girraween last year has faced trial in Darwin

WARNING DISTURBING CONTENT

A MAN accused of raping a stripper with a beer bottle at a bucks party in Girraween last year has faced trial in Darwin.

Kevin Glenn Willcocks, 40, pleaded not guilty in the Supreme Court on Tuesday to one count of sexual intercourse without consent following the incident on June 10.

The court heard the 36-year-old victim had been hired by a friend of the groom as a topless waitress on a pub crawl throughout the rural area and then to perform a "triple X dildo show".

The $1000 show involved the woman projecting the dildo out of her vagina and into the crowd.

In her opening address to the jury, Crown prosecutor Tiarni McNamee said the woman "announced the rules ... in a loud voice" which included "no touching unless invited" before the performance.

She said the woman projected the five-inch pink sex toy towards the groom about five or six times before projecting it towards Willcocks, who caught it.

Ms McNamee said the woman then extended her hand to take the dildo back as Willcocks approached her with it in one hand and a beer bottle in the other.

But instead of handing the dildo back to the woman, Ms McNamee said Willcocks inserted the beer bottle into her vagina.

When police interviewed Willcocks three days later, Ms McNamee said he told them things "got out of hand".

"My beer ended up in her vagina, I took it out and said sorry to her," he said.

Ms McNamee said when Willcocks was asked: "Did she give you permission to do that?", he answered "no".

She said while jurors "may not like or approve" of the woman's job, everyone had the right to decide under what circumstances they engaged in sex.

"What happened to her on this particular occasion, on the 10th of June, during the course of her job, was something she had not experienced before and it was, in her words, horrific," she said.

Defence counsel Mark Thomas disputed Ms McNamee's description of the incident, saying the case largely revolved around oral evidence.

"The Crown has said 'the beer bottle' but it's actually the tip of a beer bottle," he said.

"I appreciate that it's not every day that a you see a case in which a dildo firing exhibition occurs."

The trial continues.