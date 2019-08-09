Menu
Alleged child sex offender given ‘two years’ to live

Jasmine Minhas
9th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
A MAN who was accused of evading police for months in relation to a string of historical child sex offences is dying from mouth cancer and has under "two years to live", court documents have revealed.

The 52-year-old former truck driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has not yet entered a plea on four charges related to the sexual abuse of an underage girl with a disability.

The abuse allegedly began when she was as young as six.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Squad claim the incidents took place at Bellingen and Tucabia from 1999 to 2004.

Police have accused the man, who was living in Rockhampton at the time the incidents were reported to police, had actively avoided his arrest despite being contacted by detectives.

According to court papers over the course of several months between 2016-2017 detectives used a number of resources including the COPS system, iASK, RMS and the National Records System in attempt to track him down.

A warrant was issued and he was arrested in November 2017 at a Urunga home.

He denied all allegations when interviewed by police, allegedly ending the interview when detectives told him they had copies of phone recordings between the man and the victim.

Court papers state he claimed that he was not hiding from police but was unaware he was wanted.

The man was granted bail after health documents submitted to Coffs Harbour Local Court from an Oncologist revealed the man is suffering from terminal mouth cancer and can now only be "fed from a tube".

His case recently heard at Coffs Harbour Local Court has been adjourned to August 27.

