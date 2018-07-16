Woman raped in car as tot slept on back seat

A man who filmed himself raping his ex-girlfriend in her car while her young son slept in the back seat has been jailed for almost five years

A MAN who filmed himself raping his ex-girlfriend in her car while her young son slept in the back seat has been jailed for almost five years.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identify of his victim, earlier pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to the charge of raping the 20-year-old woman, harassing her before and after the attack, and breaching a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man already had a history of aggressive and abusive behaviour towards the woman when the offending began following the breakdown of the relationship in late 2016.

On one occasion, he repeatedly stopped her from leaving the house and pressured her into giving him oral sex after she "ended up sitting down on the floor crying, with her face in her hands".

In the menacing and harassing phone calls and texts which preceded the attack he threatened to smash the woman's car and "hurt everyone you know".

"Unless you come down here you ain't ever gonna be free, you want that?" he wrote.

"Only way out of this is to talk to me, end of story, up to you."

Then, on the day of the rape, he contacted her more than 100 times, including one message in which he told her to "come back here so I can rape you".

In sentencing, Justice Graham Hiley said the offending left the woman feeling helpless, saying "even the smallest things make her want to cry".

Justice Hiley said she had also noticed changes in her son's behaviour since the attack and "sometimes he appears to be trying to protect his mum".

"Her young son was in the back of the car while all this was going on, you took advantage of that - you would have known it made her more vulnerable and more likely to let you to do what you were asking her to do in the course of your threats and demands," Justice Hiley said.

"Domestic partners are supposed to be the people you're protecting, not abusing, so what you've done has been a breach of the trust that domestic partners should be able to have in their partners," he said.

The man will be eligible for parole in 3½ years.