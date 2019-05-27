Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
News

Man filmed in alleged Jetstar attack

27th May 2019 6:18 AM
 

 

A MAN has been filmed allegedly attacking Australian Federal Police officers on a recent Jetstar flight.

According to Nine News, the man was on a flight from Sydney to Melbourne but was escorted off the plane before takeoff.

The 26-year-old was allegedly disruptive and abusive towards staff on the plane, which was due to leave Sydney at 4pm on Saturday.

He refused to leave the flight when asked and was later charged with assault after allegedly injuring two AFP officers who were trying to remove him from the plane.

The man is due to face court in July.

 

Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.

More Stories

Show More
afp attack aviation crime editors picks flight jestar

Top Stories

    Construction boom blamed for 'premature failure'

    premium_icon Construction boom blamed for 'premature failure'

    News Report reveals unforeseen number of truck movements causing problems for busy road

    Ghosts come up big with derby day glory

    premium_icon Ghosts come up big with derby day glory

    Rugby League Ghosts take derby day spoils with huge win over Rebels

    GRAFTON CUP: Irish eyes are smiling

    premium_icon GRAFTON CUP: Irish eyes are smiling

    Horses Kensei win twice as good, to be sure

    Marlin man's 'hell of a story'

    premium_icon Marlin man's 'hell of a story'

    Offbeat 'I thought my brother was near dead'