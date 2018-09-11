Menu
A man has been fined for taking photographs of a woman in a shower. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Man busted for snapping ‘creepy’ shower photos

by Victoria Nugent
11th Sep 2018 11:54 AM
A MAN who took photos of a woman while she was taking a shower in a public toilet block has been fined.

Ashley Brian Carney faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday to be sentenced for recordings in breach of privacy.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tim Madsen said the victim and witnesses had been travelling on March 3 when they stopped at the Comfort Stop camping area in Home Hill and she went to have a shower.

"While in the shower she felt someone watching her, she looked up towards the wall and she observed a rose gold mobile phone lens pointing over the wall," he said.

"The victim has then screamed words to the effect 'what the f***, I can see your camera.

"She wrapped her naked body in a towel and ran from the shower screaming."

Senior Constable Madsen said people on the balcony of the Crown Hotel told the victim they had seen a man running away.

Another witness saw the man enter the shower block and saw him in his ute afterwards.

The court heard the man took three photos of the woman in the shower and told police he looked at them and deleted them straight away.

Magistrate Peter Smid described the offending as "a bit creepy".

"I think the embarrassment of being maybe on the internet with this sort of news and wherever is enough to put one off this sort of offence," he said.

Carney was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

