Man fined for speeding in a school zone during holidays

CHALLENGE: Springfield resident Tom Wilson says his wife received a speeding fine in a school zone when the school wasn't open. Rob Williams

A MAN caught travelling 47km/h in a school zone will fight the fine because the school was closed on the day he was "speeding".

Queensland Police clocked Tom Wilson and his wife Chris on July 17, 7km/h over the designated school zone speed.

Mr Wilson has since checked with Westside Christian College, which confirmed in a letter it was not open on the day of his fine.

Outside school hours the speed limit is 60km/h.

The pensioner said school-zone warning lights were not flashing and the school was closed, leaving him to believe the 40km/h speed restriction did not apply.

"We saw the school was shut so you wouldn't think about it a second time," he said.

"If you don't see those lights, you would automatically assume the zone is not in operation."

The Springfield man was shocked when days later he received a $174 fine in the mail.

After raising questions with police, Mr Wilson said he was told July 17 was gazetted as a school day and despite the school not being open, the 40km/h limit was enforced.

Mr Wilson claimed the traffic officer was parked illegally.

"He was parked on solid lines which is illegal or he was on the footpath, which you can't do, or he was at the end of Alice St on the T-junction," Mr Wilson said.

He will challenge the fine with Queensland Police and hoped common sense would prevail.

"When the traffic camera van officer pulled up, he would have seen the school gates were shut," he said.

"Surely, he must have opened his eyes and had a look around.

"We're pensioners and it gives you the s--ts."

A Queensland Police spokesman said people wanting to challenge the fine should follow directions on the back of the ticket.

Mr Wilson said he was not the only person caught speeding in the zone that day and expected more people to come forward.