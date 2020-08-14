Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
News

Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

Ashley Carter
14th Aug 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man seen taking photos of small children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday has not been found after police conducted several patrols in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was confronted by a member of the public after he was seen taking the photos, and after a brief interaction fled the beach.

'Some you don't forget': Horror week for Coast fatalities

Police attended the scene and patrolled around shops, beach access areas and parks, but were unable to find him.

The spokesman said police were continuing to conduct inquiries.

sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnt and dying, Hannah Clarke's last brave act revealed

        Premium Content Burnt and dying, Hannah Clarke's last brave act revealed

        Crime In her final heroic act, Hannah Clarke walked to the ambulance stretcher, stared down the barrel of the policeman’s body cam and told everything that happened.

        GALLERY: Lots of giggles at Play N Yarn

        Premium Content GALLERY: Lots of giggles at Play N Yarn

        Community The morning playgroup provided a chance for the young ones to socialise while...

        It’s time to call for a National ‘National Day’ Day

        Premium Content It’s time to call for a National ‘National Day’ Day

        Offbeat We’re sure you do a pretty good job, while alas, as in any industry, others - not...

        • 14th Aug 2020 4:47 PM
        BEHIND THE DESK: Should golden oldies still be playing sport?

        Premium Content BEHIND THE DESK: Should golden oldies still be playing...

        Sport Is the older demographic putting themselves at risk over physical exercise, or is...