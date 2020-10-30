Menu
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
Crime

Man flees house where woman found dead

by Chris Clarke
30th Oct 2020 1:34 PM
A woman has been stabbed to death at a house in Bundaberg.

A 36-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a home on Kepnock Rd, Kepnock about 8.50am on Friday.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.
A crime scene has been declared and a homicide investigation has been launched.

A witness said she saw a bald-headed man with a beard flee the scene following the incident.

"Some guy, bald, beard and dressed in black stabbed someone down the road," the witness said.

"They are still looking for him."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

