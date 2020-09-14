Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Kangaroo Creek on Sunday
Man flown by chopper following Kangaroo Creek incident

Adam Hourigan
by
14th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN has been injured in a reported tree lopping accident that required him to be airlifted by Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

According to a helicopter spokesman, the chopper was called at 5pm on Sunday to Kangaroo Creek, south west of Grafton.

He said a 40-year-old male patient was struck in the face by falling branches, which has caused possible fractures.

Ambulance NSW paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team stabilised the man on scene.

He was airlifted to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further investigation and treatment.
clarence health lismore base hospital medical westpac chopper
