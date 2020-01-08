Menu
The man is facing Coffs Harbour Local Court today.
Man found with 28kg of cannabis in boot of car

Jasmine Minhas
7th Jan 2020 1:38 PM
A MAN will face court today after more than 28kg of cannabis was located in the boot of a car near Coffs Harbour overnight.

About 10.50pm on December 6, police were conducting stationary speed enforcement northbound on the Pacific Hwy, North Boambee Valley, when they observed a vehicle allegedly travelling above the sign posted 100km/hr.

Police activated their warning lights and stopped the vehicle further north on the Pacific Hwy. 

Officers then spoke with the driver - a 34-year-old man - and conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large striped travel bags in the boot.

Upon further inspection, police located three large vacuum seal bags, each containing a large amount of cannabis.

Police seized a total of 28.47kg of cannabis, which has an estimated street value of approximately $250,000.

The man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than commercial quantity.

He was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today, January 7. 

