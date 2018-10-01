DEATH MYSTERY: Unidentified man found dead in bushland

A CRIME scene has been set up after a man's body was found in bushland south of the Sunshine Coast.

The unidentified man was found dead in bushland about midday Monday.

Multiple detectives and plain clothes police were on scene and the area had been cordoned off as investigations began.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the death was being treated as suspicious at this stage until identification could be made and a cause of death determined.

The spokesman said it was unclear who had tipped off police to the discovery of the body, which was found in Platypus Creek Environmental Reserve in Caboolture South.

Platypus Creek runs off the Caboolture River and the man's body was understood to have been found near the creek bed.