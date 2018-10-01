Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

DEATH MYSTERY: Unidentified man found dead in bushland

Scott Sawyer
by
1st Oct 2018 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:42 PM

A CRIME scene has been set up after a man's body was found in bushland south of the Sunshine Coast.

The unidentified man was found dead in bushland about midday Monday.

Multiple detectives and plain clothes police were on scene and the area had been cordoned off as investigations began.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the death was being treated as suspicious at this stage until identification could be made and a cause of death determined.

The spokesman said it was unclear who had tipped off police to the discovery of the body, which was found in Platypus Creek Environmental Reserve in Caboolture South.

Platypus Creek runs off the Caboolture River and the man's body was understood to have been found near the creek bed.

Related Items

caboolture creek crime editors picks police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Northern NSW Seniors are lost, lonely says survey

    premium_icon Northern NSW Seniors are lost, lonely says survey

    News A NEW survey has revealed that many seniors in northern NSW are missing out on the services and support they need to stay at home as they get older

    Jacaranda ice cream here

    premium_icon Jacaranda ice cream here

    Video The much beloved Jacaranda ice cream is back at I Scream in Grafton just in time...

    • 1st Oct 2018 2:27 PM
    Traffic queues cause Pacific Highway delays

    Traffic queues cause Pacific Highway delays

    News Traffic backed up for more than 10km as long weekend draws to a close

    Alex pulls above his weight at Goanna

    premium_icon Alex pulls above his weight at Goanna

    News Heavyweight title for Clarence Valley local

    • 1st Oct 2018 3:57 PM

    Local Partners