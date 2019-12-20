Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Dansie convicted of murdering his wife Helen Dansie by drowning her in a pond. He killed Helen, who was disabled, because she was a cost burden.
Peter Dansie convicted of murdering his wife Helen Dansie by drowning her in a pond. He killed Helen, who was disabled, because she was a cost burden.
Crime

Peter Dansie drowned partner because she was a cost 'burden'

by AAP
20th Dec 2019 1:57 PM

An Adelaide man has been found guilty of the murder of his wife, by drowning her when her wheelchair toppled into a pond.

Peter Rex Dansie, 70, was accused of killing his wife Helen, 67, in the Adelaide parklands in 2017.

After a trial by judge alone, Supreme Court Justice David Lovell found him guilty of the murder charge on Friday.

Members of the court visited Veale Gardens where Helen Dansie died in October last year. Picture: Sam Wundke/AAP.
Members of the court visited Veale Gardens where Helen Dansie died in October last year. Picture: Sam Wundke/AAP.

Dansie showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered and Justice Lovell revoked his bail.

He will return to court in February for sentencing submissions.

During his trial, the court heard Dansie told police he briefly climbed into the pond after she fell in, but got out in order to call triple-0.

He told an operator he tried to keep Mrs Dansie's head above water and manoeuvre her to the edge of the pond in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue her.

But prosecutors in the case alleged it was "no accident" that Mrs Dansie's wheelchair ended up in the pond, and that her husband's story was implausible.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

crime helen dansie murder peter rex dansie violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INSIDE THE TRIAL: Unreported evidence from Edwards case

        premium_icon INSIDE THE TRIAL: Unreported evidence from Edwards case

        Crime IN 2015, beloved teacher and grandmother Sharon Edwards went missing without a trace, five years later her estranged husband was found guilty of her murder.

        Bridge pioneer singles everyone out

        premium_icon Bridge pioneer singles everyone out

        News Local identity pens open letter to those who got the $240m project over the line

        Council backflips on Grafton pool design

        premium_icon Council backflips on Grafton pool design

        News ‘Doing a belly flop from a 4m tower’ could be a thing of the past

        Road closes just as holiday makers get behind the wheel

        premium_icon Road closes just as holiday makers get behind the wheel

        News The Clarence Valley braces for the annual surge of traffic along the Pacific...