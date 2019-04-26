Menu
Police are at the scene of a stabbing death at North Rd, Woodridge
'Loud scream': Man found on Logan roadside dies

by Gerard Cockburn, Danielle Buckley
26th Apr 2019 8:44 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM
A man who was found on the side of the road south of Brisbane early this morning with severe wounds has died, police say.

The man, who was found at the intersection of Defiance and North roads at Woodridge, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after he was found about 5am.

Police are at the scene of a stabbing death at North Rd, Woodridge.
He had suffered severe back, head and neck injuries.

It's believed the man was stabbed

Police say a 40-year-old man who was found nearby is helping police with their inquiries.

A man who lives just 50m from where the man was found said he heard a "loud scream".

"I was up painting my walls this morning when I heard the scream," he said.

"My neighbours always argue so I thought it was them ...When I saw police outside this morning I had no idea what was going on."

Police will address the media later this morning but have asked anyone who might have seen or heard a disturbance in the area to contact police.

They are also keen for any dashcam or CCTV footage that could help their investigation.

