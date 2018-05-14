Menu
A man in his 30s was found at River Street Ballina in the early hours of this morning.
Man found with serious head injury

Samantha Poate
13th May 2018 12:08 PM

Update 4:30: POLICE are urging of public assistance to find out what happened to a 38-year-old man found in River Street Ballina this morning. 

Acting Inspector Tom Kirk said the man was found lying on the ground with a serious injury on the rear end of his head in the southern end of the Ballina RSL car park at 2am this morning. 

Police are treating the incident as suspicious. 

"If anyone saw anything, please contact the Ballina detectives at 6681 8699 or contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000," Insp Kirk said.  

Original Story: A MAN in his 30s has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serious head injury, after being found at River Street Ballina in the early hours of this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 2am Sunday morning.

"We treated a man with a head injury," she said.

"He was taken by road in the first instance to Lismore base hospital."

"But then was transferred by helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital."

More to come.
 

