Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Crime generic
Clarence Crime generic Jenna Thompson
Crime

Man to front Grafton court on child sex abuse charges

Jenna Thompson
by
4th May 2020 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man will appear in court today charged following an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage boy in the state's north.  

In November last year, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports a teenage boy had been sexually abused by a man who was known to him.  

Following extensive investigations, officers arrested a 59-year-old man at a home near Grafton just after 12.30pm on Wednesday 25 March 2020.  

A short time later, officers executed a search warrant at the home and seized a number of electronic items. The man was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with two counts of aggravated intentionally do sexual act with child (between 10 and 16 years) and procure child for unlawful sexual activity.  

Police will allege in court that the man sexually abused the young boy - then aged between 14 and 15 - at a home near Grafton in September 2019.  

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.  

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Works underway on Grafton theatre facelift

        premium_icon Works underway on Grafton theatre facelift

        Art & Theatre The Criterion is using time off to turn the venue into a theatre-worthy design

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Two men arrested for alleged import of child-like sex dolls

        premium_icon Two men arrested for alleged import of child-like sex dolls

        News NORTHERN Rivers men could face up to 15 years in jail if guilty.

        Can you spell your favourite NRL player’s name and exercise?

        premium_icon Can you spell your favourite NRL player’s name and exercise?

        News FORMER SCU student comes up with a novel fitness challenge.