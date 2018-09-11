Menu
Crime

Unannounced booty call attempt goes wrong

Ross Irby
by
10th Sep 2018 5:38 PM
WHEN Kumail Mohemadally took an Uber ride to see a woman at Goodna, he wasn't happy to find she wasn't home.

He'd had a few drinks, got mad and smashed her bedroom window, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Mohemadally, 19, from Rocklea, pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage at Goodna between February 2 and 5.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said Mohemadally later told police he'd been quite drunk and been thinking about her.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said he had no previous offences.

She placed him on a $300 good behaviour bond for three months.

Ipswich Queensland Times

