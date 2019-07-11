Baby grabbed from woman's arms

A SOUTH Grafton man who tried to grab an 11-month-old baby from its mother has 12 months on a community corrections order to think about his relationship with the law.

Dane Raymond O'Connor, 20, was in Grafton Local Court on Monday on a charge of contravening an AVO.

Police facts reveal they were called to the Riverside Bargain Centre at South Grafton at 9.20am on April 4.

They saw a man looking angry and frustrated next to a car, who told them he had an argument with his partner.

When officers spoke to the partner they learned O'Connor had attempted to grab their child from the car, but she had managed to get inside the Bargain Centre while a witness called police.

She told them he continued to live with her and wouldn't leave her alone, despite having an AVO against him.

From the events described police determined there had been a breach of his AVO and charged him.

In court, solicitor Michael Lantis described the breach as a low-level push and shove and said his client regretted the way it escalated.

But Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the court needed to impose a sentence that reflected the breach as an act of violence that was committed with people watching.